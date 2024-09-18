Carrefour The Strongest Performer In French Retail In August

Carrefour outperformed the rest of the French grocery market in August, according to the latest data from Kantar.

The French retailer gained 2.3 points in market share to hold 21.6% of the market in the so-called P9 period (to 1 September), boosted by a recovery in performance of the Cora and Match brands, as well as continued investment in pricing.

Carrefour recently reported a boost in sales in its Paris stores during the duration of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Best Of The Rest

Also performing strongly was Les Mousquetaires, which reported a 1.4-point increase across its retail channels to hold 17.6% of the market. Its Intermarché banner in particular had a good month, recruiting an additional 344,000 new households.

Auchan Retail reported a 0.6-point gain to sit on 9.0% market share, with its Auchan Supermarché banner recruiting 365,000 new customers.

Market leader E.Leclerc gained 0.5 points to hold 24.3% market share, with its online channels gaining 0.3 points, and its stores gaining 0.2 points.

Elsewhere, Coopérative U reported a 0.3-point gain, to now sit on 12.5% market share, and Lidl reported a 0.1-point increase to hold 7.9% of the market. Finally, Aldi's market share was unchanged, on 2.7%.

Overall Spend

Overall, spend by French households on FMCG decreased by 0.6 percentage points in the period, with expenditure per shopping trip down 2.3%, while the frequency of purchase rose by 1.1%.

The online channel gained 0.4 points to hold 9.6% of the total market, while discounters gained 0.2 points and proximity and convenience stores gained 0.1 points.

Kantar's data is sourced from a sample of 20,000 Worldpanel panellist households, and measures spend in hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, proximity stores and online.