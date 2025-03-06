Carrefour To Launch New Store Format In 45 Stations In Paris

French retailer Carrefour will roll out a new retail store concept at 45 stations in the new Grand Paris Express metro lines.

This follows the awarding of a 12-year contract to 'Constellation' – a joint venture of Altarea Commerce and RATP Travel Retail, that will develop and manage 136 retail spaces at Paris stations.

The contract, whose value has not been disclosed, covers over 12,500 square metres within the metro lines 14 Sud (South), 15, 16, 17, and 18.

The unique retail concept, designed by Carrefour Proximité France, will offer a diverse range of services and products tailored to both commuters and local residents.

The 45 Carrefour Proximité locations, ranging from 50 to 250 square metres, will serve as hubs, offering a range of food, convenience items, and services. It will also feature 200 vending machines, and seven event areas.

Options will range from sit-down restaurants and grab-and-go meals to gourmet snacks, as well as services like repairs and healthcare.

Standard travel amenities, such as vending machines, photo booths, printing kiosks, and lockers will be provided, along with dedicated spaces for pop-up shops, local product tastings, and cultural events.

The project focuses around local partnerships, diverse product offerings at various price points, and sustainable practices, while enhancing the passenger experience and creating vibrant commercial hubs within these new stations.

Grand Paris Express

More than 300 million passengers are expected to use the Grand Paris Express' 45 new stations by 2036.

Another bidding process will be organised around 2028 or 2029 for retail space in the remaining stations along the western and eastern sections of line 15.

The Grand Paris Express project will eventually encompass nearly 20,000 square metres of retail space across all its stations.

Île-de-France Mobilités will oversee the concession, ensuring the retail offerings meet passenger needs and complement existing businesses.

This latest contract follows Carrefour's agreement with Lagardère Travel Retail and SNCF Gares & Connexions in January to open stores in 150 train stations by 2030.

Altarea Commerce is a real estate company and shopping mall operator, while RATP Travel Retail is a subsidiary of the Paris public transport company RATP Group.