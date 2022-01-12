Carrefour Unveils New Partner For Branded Gift Card Programme

Carrefour has announced a partnership with Blackhawk Network, which will see the branded payments provider manage the retailer's third-party branded gift card programme in France, Belgium, Poland, Italy, Spain, Romania, Argentina, and Brazil.

The move comes as Carrefour plans to expand its branded gift card distribution around the world to accommodate the expansion of gaming and online shopping.

Extended Partnership

As part of this expanded partnership, Carrefour will offer gift cards from a number of well-known international and local brands, including popular retailers and game and entertainment providers.

Blackhawk Network will deliver the branded gift card program to Carrefour as a fully managed service, covering supply chain, operations, and customer service.

"We have been working with Blackhawk Network for over 11 years and are excited to expand our partnership," commented Laurent Baert, global director Carrefour Media/CRM & branded gift cards

"Blackhawk Network's world-class service will enable us to offer a unified physical and digital gift card program across our regions. In this way, we can not only concentrate on growth, but also become pioneers for innovations and design trends with our brand partners. This cooperation is a further step in our endeavour to always meet the needs of our customers with the best service."

Elsewhere, Brett Narlinger, head of global commerce at Blackhawk Network , said, that the extended agreement with Carrefour is a "significant addition to one of our core partnerships", and that it was looking forward to working with the retailer on the development of its gift card programme.

Carrefour recently announced its ambition to become a 'global leader' in digital retail.

