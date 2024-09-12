Carrefour's Paris Stores Saw Turnover 'Rise By A Quarter' During The Olympic Games

French retailer Carrefour reported a 25% increase in turnover in its Paris-based convenience stores during the Olympic Games, with 'very good' performances reported in outlets located close to venues.

Certain categories outperformed, with soft drink sales rising by 54%, and sales of snacks up 37%, the retailer added.

To maximise its association with the Games, Carrefour offered a selection of 400 SKUs boasting the Paris 2024 licence, 20% of which were priced at under €5. The retailer said that more than 4.3 million Olympics-related items have been sold at its stores since the partnership began in 2022.

Custom-Built Stores

In addition, Carrefour opened three custom-built convenience stores at specific Olympic and Paralympic venues across Paris – at the Athletes' Village in Saint-Denis, at the International Broadcast Center in Le Bourget and at the Media Village in Dugny.

The retailer also provided 900 tonnes of product to the Athletes' Village, including 300,000 bananas, 15 tonnes of potatoes, 36 tonnes of pasta, 20 tonnes of peaches and nectarines. Some 80% of the products offered were of French origin.

'Commercial Success'

“Our partnership with Paris 2024 was a great sporting, human and commercial success," commented Alexandre Bompard, chairman and CEO, Carrefour Group. "Carrefour was committed to bringing popular Games to life throughout France and we achieved this through an extraordinary mobilisation of our employees and customers.

"Carrefour has an exceptional track record for its team of athletes, a unique reputation for its brand, and considerable progress in the inclusion of people with disabilities. This is a source of joy and great pride for our group, which will continue to spread the values ​​of sport and healthy eating, true to its commitment to the food transition for all.”