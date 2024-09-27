52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Caterer Sodexo Weighs Acquisition Of US Rival Aramark

By Reuters
Sodexo is exploring a potential acquisition of its U.S. rival Aramark, sending the shares of the French food catering firm lower on Thursday.

Sodexo has been periodically discussing the deal with food and facilities management provider Aramark in recent months, citing people familiar with the matter, according to Bloomberg News.

However, there is no guarantee that the talks will lead to a deal and, in any case, a potential deal could face antitrust scrutiny. Sodexo would also need to secure the funds for such a sizeable acquisition. Contacted by Reuters, Aramark and Sodexo declined to comment on the report.

Share Price

Philadelphia-headquartered Aramark, which provides services across 15 countries, has a market capitalisation of over $9.8 billion (€8.7 billion), as per LSEG data. Its shares closed broadly flat on Wednesday after rising initially.

"The move in Aramark's share price yesterday would suggest that Sodexo will have to pay up for the shares," Morningstar analyst Michael Field said on Thursday.

Sodexo's shares fell 7% by 0810 GMT, among the worst performers on Europe's benchmark STOXX 600 index . Earlier in the session, they touched their lowest price since late February at 68.10 euros per share.

Raise Equity

Analysts at Oddo said in a note that they valued the deal at around €13 billion, which could require Sodexo to issue more shares or raise equity to finance the deal, diluting the earnings per share for its existing shareholders.

Sodexo, which provided catering for the Paris Olympic Games and the Paralympics this summer and spun off its voucher business Pluxee PLX.PA at the start of February, is still raising prices to cushion the impact of high inflation, though at a slower pace.

