C&C Group Appoint Roger White As New CEO

C&C Group, the premium branded drinks group and leading drinks distributor to the UK and Ireland hospitality sectors, has announced the appointment of Roger White to the board as chief executive officer.

White, who has over two decades of PLC main board experience will take up the role from 20 January, 2025.

He takes over from chair of the board and interim CEO Ralph Findlay, who has been leading the company since Patrick McMahon resigned from the role in June.

Unique Business Model

Speaking about his appointment, White said, "C&C has a unique business model, great brands and a committed team, with the potential to create significant long-term value."

White's appointment follows an extensive search process led by a nomination committee, in conjunction with an independent executive search firm.

He was formerly chief executive of AG Barr, the FTSE250 multi-beverage business, from 2002 until May 2024.

Turbulent Year

C&C Group – which makes popular brands such as Tennant’s and Bulmers – has had a turbulent year.

Following McMahon’s resignation in June and investor Engine Capital calling for the sale of the company, C&C appointed new people to the board and began restabilising the business.

After a subdued summer on poor weather and poor market conditions, the group reported earnings in line with full-year expectations for the first half ending 31 August 2024.

The company stated in October it was on track to achieve €80 million in operating profit for the 2025 financial year, with cost efficiencies in the first half further enhancing margins in the second half.

High Calibre Leader

Prior to this, he held several senior management positions at Rank Hovis McDougall Group (RHM) and is currently non-executive director of Warburtons and chair of Beatson Cancer Charity.

Findlay will return to the position of non-executive chair following a short period of transition after White joins the business.

Findlay, who will also resume the role of chair of the nomination committee at that time, said "I am delighted to announce our recruitment of Roger and look forward to welcoming him to C&C and to the Board.

"An acknowledged high calibre leader, he will bring an exceptional combination of extensive branded drinks sector expertise, understanding of our markets and a proven track record of delivery.

"His knowledge and insight will be of great relevance and invaluable to C&C as we continue the recent positive momentum underway within the business and progress our plans to deliver enhanced shareholder value."