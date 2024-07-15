ChargePoint Strengthens Leadership With Three New Appointments

ChargePoint, a leading provider of networked charging solutions for electric vehicles, has announced the appointment of a new chief financial officer, chief development officer for software, and a new member of the board of directors.

Mansi Khetani stepped in as the new chief financial officer of ChargePoint on 9 July 2024.

Khetani joined the company in 2018, and led the financial planning and analysis segment before becoming interim CFO in November 2023.

She is an accomplished professional with extensive experience in financial planning, corporate development, mergers and acquisitions, and investment banking.

Previously, she served in senior corporate positions at Gainsight and Rocket Fuel, and senior investment banking positions at Piper Jaffray and Merrill Lynch.

Other Appointments

Ash Chowdappa has joined ChargePoint as its chief development officer for software, responsible for the software team across all regions, products, and segments.

Chowdappa is a seasoned technology veteran and brings nearly 25 years of experience in customer and field-facing business leadership roles with a proven track record of formulating product strategy from inception to launch.

Most recently, he served as SVP of software at HPE Aruba Networks for the cloud, security, and network infrastructure portfolio, where he led the research and development unit.

His leadership experience combined with deep technical knowledge makes him the ideal executive to lead the software business at ChargePoint, the company noted.

Elsewhere, Mitesh Dhruv has joined as a member of the ChargePoint audit committee.

He brings close to 25 years of experience in accounting and finance, including a career on Wall Street as an equity analyst.

Previously, he served as audit committee chair on the board of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., and as chief financial officer of RingCentral, Inc., a cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions provider.

Strong Leadership

All three individuals bring the skills, passion, and experience required to drive ChargePoint's continued leadership in the electrification of transportation.

Rick Wilmer, CEO of ChargePoint, commented, “I am thrilled to have this trio of potent leaders as part of the ChargePoint team. Each brings unique capabilities that will help us continue to make ChargePoint the platform of choice for everyone who wants to offer EV charging and they share a deep passion to build something that is better than all other alternatives.

“There is almost no limit to the potential of a company that recruits great people, and these three additions to our team are as great as they get.”