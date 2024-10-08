Chillventa World Premiere: New SCHOTT Glass Door System Improves Energy Performance Of Supermarket Chillers

The new SCHOTT Termofrost® Inmotion door system reduces the energy consumption of chiller cabinets, is easy to install, and improves the presentation of goods in retail stores.

Developed by SCHOTT, a patent-pending hinge makes a new generation of glass door systems possible. SCHOTT Termofrost® Inmotion has significantly smaller gaps than previous solutions, resulting in wider doors and a larger insulation area.

It also offers an improved gasket design. Together, these features provide up to 35% better energy efficiency compared to conventional chiller door solutions.

But that's not all: With three-axis adjustability, the hinge simplifies installation and customisation while also providing greater safety preventing collisions.

The new product will be on display for the first time at Chillventa, the world's leading tradeshow for refrigeration technology, from 8-10 October in Nuremberg at Hall 9, Booth 308.

As the name suggests, the new hinge for the SCHOTT Termofrost® Inmotion door solution brings movement and performance to glass door systems for chiller cabinets.

The ingenious mechanism developed by SCHOTT ensures that the doors close gently and automatically, with self-regulating closing force and door stops – and that the gaps between the doors on both the hinge and handle sides are significantly reduced.

The technology allows the use of better sealing solutions and wider glass doors, resulting in a clearer view of the stored goods.

Specially Designed For Best Performance

The main benefit of the SCHOTT hinge and door system is significantly improved energy performance.

Chiller cabinets equipped with SCHOTT Termofrost® Inmotion consume 10% less electricity than conventional solutions with sealing lips and around 35% less than doors without sealing lips.

In a comparative test with a four-door refrigerator, the innovation from SCHOTT consumed 10.26-kilowatt hours per day, compared to the 11.3 kWh of a typical door system with conventional sealing lips.

Filip Rusar, project manager at SCHOTT Termofrost®, stated, "The complete door system has passed demanding tests at all levels of application. With Termofrost® Inmotion, we want to go beyond the standard and create a new generation of glass door systems at a higher level."

This article was written in partnership with SCHOTT.