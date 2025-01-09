52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

China's Consumer Prices Stall In 2024 On Feeble Demand

By Reuters
China's consumer prices barely rose in 2024 while factory-gate prices extended into a second straight year of declines, official data showed on Thursday, weighed by persistently weak domestic demand.

A combination of job insecurity, a prolonged housing downturn, debt and tariff threats from the incoming administration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has hit demand, even as Beijing ramps up stimulus.

Missed Targets

The full-year consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.2%, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed, in line with the previous year's pace and well below the official target of around 3% for last year, suggesting inflation missed annual targets for the 13th straight year.

In December, the CPI crept up 0.1% year-on-year, slowing from November's 0.2% increase and the weakest pace since April.

That was in line with forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists.

Producer Price Index

However, core inflation, which excludes volatile food and fuel prices, nudged up slightly to 0.4% last month from 0.3% in November, the highest in five months.

Upstream, the producer price index fell 2.3% year-on-year in December, slower than the 2.5% fall in November and an expected 2.4% decline.

Factory-gate prices have remained deflationary for 27 straight months.

The pickup in core consumer prices and the slower pace of factory deflation suggested "policy stimulus is providing some support to demand and prices," said Julian Evans-Pritchard, Head of China Economics.

"But with the prop from stimulus likely to be short-lived, we think underlying inflation will drop back again later this year."

In addition to an electric vehicle price war that is entering its third year, discounting is now broadening across the retail sector to include bubble tea shops and other discretionary items.

Cautious consumers are increasingly opting to rent items, such as cameras and handbags, instead of buying them.

