Christina Rüter Joins The Management Team At Alnatura

Organic retailer Alnatura has announced the appointment of Christina Rüter as its new managing director for strategic brand management and product management.

She will take on her new role on at the start of October.

Alnatura's management team currently consists of six members.

Background

Rüter boasts many years of experience in the field of brand and product range strategy at a number of companies.

After various positions in product management at Unilever and in international marketing at Schwarzkopf & Henkel, she moved into agency work, before becoming the co-founder and partner of the brand strategy agency Integrity Design, based in Hamburg.

She has left this role to take up the position with Alnatura, handing over responsibilities to her successor.

About Alnatura

Alnatura was founded in 1984 by Götz Rehn, who is still on the management board today.

In 2021, Rehn was awarded the German Founders' Prize for his work in building the business over the years.

In its 2022/2023 financial year, Alnatura generated net sales of €1.15 billion.

There are currently 153 Alnatura Super Natur markets in 74 cities in 14 federal states across Germany. Over 1,300 different organic foods are produced under the Alnatura brand, whch are sold in the company's own outlets and in around 13,700 branches of various trading partners in 15 countries across Europe.

Sustainability Award

Earlier this year, in the fortieth year of its existence, the company received two awards from the German Sustainability Award Foundation.

Alnatura was named both the most sustainable company in the food and beverages industry and the winner in the Nature Transformation Field category. The latter award recognises the retailer's continued efforts and solutions for the preservation of biodiversity and the regeneration of ecosystems.