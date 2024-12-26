52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Cibus Nordic Expands In Scandinavia, Plans Benelux Expansion

By Branislav Pekic
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Cibus Nordic Expands In Scandinavia, Plans Benelux Expansion

Stockholm-listed Cibus Nordic Real Estate has purchased 34 grocery stores in Scandinavia across separate deals amounting to €127.2 million.

The company has reached an agreement with ATP Ejendomme to buy a portfolio of 31 grocery stores across Denmark for approximately €118 million.

As part of the deal, 22 stores will be acquired immediately, while the remaining nine will be acquired in early February 2025, subject to tenants' right-of-first-refusal, the company added.

Cibus will finance the acquisition with a combination of its own funds and bank loans, aiming for a loan-to-value ratio of around 50%.

The portfolio, with 36,200 square metres of rentable space, is primarily occupied by grocery chains REMA 1000 (17 stores), Salling Group/Netto (10 stores), and Coop Danmark (four stores).

ADVERTISEMENT

The portfolio spans across key regions in Denmark, including Jutland, Fyn, and Zealand. While three properties are currently vacant, lease agreements remain in place, generating income for an average of 5.6 more years.

Other Acquisitions

Cibus has also acquired two grocery stores in Sweden and one in Norway spanning 6,900 square metres of lettable area, for an overall property value of €9.2 million.

The acquisitions include a Bunnpris grocery store in Randaberg, Norway; a Willys grocery store in Bollnäs, Sweden; and an ICA grocery store in Habo, Sweden.

Additionally, Cibus has divested a Coop grocery store in Ängelholm, Sweden, for €1.7 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cibus owns a portfolio of over 450 grocery-anchored properties across the Nordic region, leased to major retailers such as Kesko, Tokmanni, Coop Sweden, S Group, Dagrofa, and Lidl.

Benelux Expansion

Additionally, Cibus has confirmed it is in talks to acquire Forum Estates, a Benelux-based owner of food and grocery properties.

Forum Estates owns 149 properties with approximately 276,000 square metres of rentable space, valued at around €508 million.

Major supermarket chains like Carrefour, Jumbo, SPAR Colruyt, Lidl, and Albert Heijn are key tenants in the portfolio.

ADVERTISEMENT

This acquisition is expected to establish Cibus as a pan-European player in the grocery and daily goods property sector.

Cibus shareholders will need to approve the deal at an extraordinary general meeting. If approved, the transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Auchan Retail Portugal Commences Rebranding Of Minipreço Stores
Auchan Retail Portugal Commences Rebranding Of Minipre&ccedil;o Stores
2
Retail

Kaufland Opens Sustainable Hypermarket In Bulgaria
Kaufland Opens Sustainable Hypermarket In Bulgaria
3
Retail

The Best Retail Trade Shows And Events To Visit In 2025
The Best Retail Trade Shows And Events To Visit In 2025
4
Retail

UK Business Morale Falls To 2024 Low But Pay Growth Strong, Surveys Show
UK Business Morale Falls To 2024 Low But Pay Growth Strong, Surveys Show
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com