Co-op, InPost Target Threefold Increase In Parcel Locker Installation

UK's Co-op and InPost aim to achieve a threefold increase in the rollout of parcel lockers at the convenience retailer's stores this year.

InPost Lockers will be available in more than 150 Co-op stores by the end of 2024, the retailer noted.

The service offers an out-of-home (OOH) alternative by allowing shoppers to access parcel collection and return services at a store of their choice.

Chris Conway, Co-op e-commerce director, said, “Our focus is to make things easier and more convenient for our member-owners and customers, and with our stores located conveniently in high streets, transport hubs, university campuses and residential developments, InPost Lockers can help residents and time-pressed shoppers in our communities pick up or return parcels at a time that is convenient to them, on their way to or from work or when they pop out to pick up their groceries, quickly, easily and conveniently.”

Parcel Lockers

More than half of UK consumers use delivery lockers for online purchases, according to the latest Retail Economics Report from InPost.

Co-op hopes that expanding the partnership with InPost will provide consumers with added ease and convenience.

Neil Kuschel, InPost UK CEO, commented, “By expanding our network to over 150 Co-op stores during 2024, we're not just offering convenience but also redefining accessibility. Last year alone, the number of parcels we handled doubled to 46.5 million proving that UK consumers love the locker experience.

“In fact, over half of UK shoppers have used parcel lockers and 62% of the population in London, Birmingham and Manchester live just a seven-minute walk from an InPost Locker. This trend continues to gain momentum and our mission through our partnership with Co-op is to continue driving this growth and make locker delivery the “go to” choice for the UK consumer.”