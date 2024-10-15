Co-op Media Network Instals 300 Front-Of-Store Digital Screens

The Co-op Media Network (CMN) has today announced that it is to instal 300 new front-of-store digital media screens, to turbocharge its retail media offering, taking the total number of screens to over 9,000 across its stores.

In partnership with SMG – the UK’s leading independent retail media operator – the move will expand CMN’s digital capabilities and enable FMCG brands to deepen their engagement across Co-op’s frequently shopped convenience stores, which see over 16 million transactions each week.

Highest Footfall

The roll-out – in collaboration with installation partners Commercial and software partners Grassfish – will see digital screens introduced to 300 of Co-op’s highest-footfall urban locations, including Greater London (12%), Greater Manchester (5%) and North Yorkshire (2.5%), with 24 stores planned to go live each week until January 2025.

CMN noted that the new front-of-store media touch points will take the total number of digital screens across Co-op’s 2,400 stores to over 9,300, including its current kiosk and customer-facing screens at manned tills, ‘providing multiple opportunities for brands to work with CMN on their in-store campaigns, focusing on key missions such as food-to-go, food-for-later and treat occasions,’ noted the company.

Deliver On Reach

Matt Hood, the managing director of Co-op Food, added, “We’re the experts in convenience, and given our unparalleled shopper footfall, we want brands that invest with us to realise that retail media spend in Co-op stores can yield significant results that can importantly be measured, with a consistent return on investment across the board.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The digital screen roll-out has been designed to utilise Co-op’s superpower as a media owner. With a store in every postal code area, we’re primed to deliver on reach, and our high frequency of shoppers ensures that brands gain maximum visibility.

“Our investment into digital screens solidifies CMNs position as the UK’s largest and leading media owner in the convenience sector.”