Co-op Offers Members A Chance To Join Its Board

The Co-op is offering member-owners with board- and executive-level experience the opportunity to stand for election to its group board.

It is one of the world’s largest consumer cooperatives, with interests across food retail, funerals, insurance, and legal services.

The Co-op is owned by and run for its 5.5 million members across the UK.

This year, there are two vacancies for member-nominated directors (MNDs) to join the Co-op’s board, and nominations are open now.

To be considered eligible, candidates must have been a Co-op member-owner for three years or more, need to have spent £500 (€596) with Co-op during 2024, and have relevant experience at board or executive level.

Sam Webster, vice-president of the Co-op National Members’ Council and chair of the Joint MND Selection and Approvals Committee, said, “Having our members on our board is part of our Co-op difference – it sets us apart from investor-owned businesses.

“We encourage applicants from all walks of life and backgrounds who share our values and principles, and our dedication to realising equality and equity.”

Social Values

The Co-op, which was founded in 1844, is owned by over six million member-owners, not a small group of shareholders, and exists to create and return economic, social and ownership value to these member-owners and their communities, according to the group.

MNDs work with Co-op’s board to oversee its business interests, including 2,300 food stores, and are directly elected by Co-op members ahead of each annual general meeting (AGM).

Candidates can find information on how to apply on the Co-op’s website (www.co-operative.coop/mndelection) and have until midday on Friday 31 January to apply.