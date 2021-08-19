ESM Magazine

Co-op UK Appoints Nick Meagher As Head Of Insight And Research

Published on Aug 19 2021 1:30 PM in Retail tagged: Loyalty Programme / Co-op UK / Appointment / Nick Meagher

Britain’s Co-operative Group has announced the appointment of Nick Meagher as its new head of insight and research, effective September 2021.

Meagher is a former Tesco executive who served as its head of insight and was responsible for marketing communications, loyalty proposition and foresight.

His appointment at Co-op follows a long-established career in global insight leadership roles with both Unilever and Mondelez International.

Meagher commented, “For me, joining the Co-op is a great opportunity to be part of what must be one of the original, and certainly most enduring, purpose-led businesses, founded long before the term was even coined.

“As an insights expert, the way the group spans across both significant and everyday moments in customers lives, gives us a really precious resource in connecting data-sets to drive strong customer understanding and empathy.”

Role And Responsibilities

Meagher will be a part of the company’s data, digital and loyalty team and support the ’Co-operating for a Fairer World’ vision.

The newly created role will see Meagher drive the group’s membership ambitions, which are crucial for the Co-op.

Working across the group, he will take on insight and research leadership for the Co-op’s food, insurance, funeralcare, legal, community and membership functions.

He will report directly to Charlotte Lock, director of data, digital and loyalty at the Co-op.

An ‘Insight And Research Leader’

Commenting on the appointment, Lock said, “Meagher’s is a first-class insight and research leader and his focus on purpose aligns with our Co-operative values and vision of co-operating for a fairer world.

“Thanks to his loyalty club experiences, Nick will play an instrumental part in helping us to supercharge our membership commitments, as well as make meaningful differences to the lives of our members and communities.”

The appointment follows the relaunch of the Co-op’s membership offering and the launch of its digital membership app in 2020 to 4.3 million members, the company added.

To date, more than one million Co-op Members have downloaded Co-op’s digital membership app, while two million members have selected a local cause to support through membership.

Recently, the company announced the appointment of David (Dai) Llewelyn as its new executive innovation chef.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das.

