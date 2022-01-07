Coal, MD Roll Out New Store Concepts In Italy

Italian regional retailer Coal has opened a new concept store near Ancona, which is dedicated to quality fresh food and wine products, with a special focus on local products.

Located in the Cargopier shopping centre in Osimo, the 'Il Buongustaio' store covers 450 square metres of sales area and is open seven days a week.

The grocery assortment includes 2,500 items, 2,000 of which are locally sourced, while the wine offering includes around 200 SKUs.

Following a trial period, Coal has plans to replicate the store format in other locations throughout the area in which it operates.

Part of Italian retail distributor Gruppo VéGé as of January 2022, Coal has over 300 stores in six Italian regions, Marche, Abruzzo, Umbria, Lazio, Molise and Emilia-Romagna, as well as in San Marino.

Coal reported a turnover of €560 million in 2020, representing an overall growth of +15.1%.

MD Launches New Discounter Store

Elsewhere, discounter MD has rolled out a new discount store format and layout, in two locations, Robecchetto con Induno and Caserta. Each store features a sales area of between 1,300 and 1,500 square metres.

Particular attention has been paid to MD's private label brand offering in the new stores, which include the Lettere dall'Italia, Vivo Meglio and Bio lines.

In addition, the in-store 'Via Del Fresco' concept offers a wide range of fresh products, a bakery – a new concept in MD stores – meat, seafood, cold meat, cheese and gastronomy counters, and a wine shop featuring around 150 references.

As of the end of 2020, MD was the second largest discounter in Italy.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Branislav Pekic.