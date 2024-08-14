Coca-Cola Collaborates With Oreo To Launch Limited-Edition Drink

Coca‑Cola has joined forces with Oreo to launch a limited-edition beverage that combines the taste of Coca-Cola with 'flavourful hints' inspired by Oreo cookies.

Coca‑Cola Oreo Zero Sugar Limited Edition will be available in the UK in major stores as well as Pizza Express, Popeyes and Slim Chickens restaurants from early September, the cola giant noted.

The packaging of the drink features Oreo cookie embossments and stacked Coca‑Cola bottles, making the design 'captivating and sleek'.

An Immersive Digital Experience

The campaign also aims to foster connections beyond boundaries through immersive digital experiences.

To this effect, Oreo and Coca‑Cola will unveil the ‘Bestie Mode,’ – an exclusive platform and a first-of-its-kind musical experience, created in partnership with Spotify, to merge music tastes among friends.

ADVERTISEMENT

By scanning the QR code on packs, fans can explore the ‘Bestie Mode’ and sync up music preferences. Spotify Free users will also be invited to access the bestie experience via on-platform promotion, Coca-Cola noted.

Once connected to a Spotify account, users will be prompted with questions to see how their taste in music stacks up against their pal’s, and a playlist will be generated with combined music preferences.

'Celebrating New Products'

Oana Vlad, global vice president of Brand Strategy at The Coca‑Cola Company, stated, “Bringing together the playfulness of Oreo and the Real Magic of Coca‑Cola is unexpected, but also feels right because our brands are alike in so many ways.”

“As a first-of-its-kind collaboration for both brands, we are thrilled for besties around the world to join us in celebrating new products, great experiences and unexpected moments of connection.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The QR code will also open an interactive map showing everywhere the beverage is stocked.

Eugenia Zalis, global head of marketing and brand for Oreo at Mondelēz International added, “At Oreo, we strive to identify fresh ways to excite consumers and, with this collaboration, we have truly upped the ante.

“The bestie bond forged between Oreo and Coca‑Cola is a playful way to unite our fanbases and celebrate the power of connection and togetherness. We cannot wait to see the reaction to the campaign and hope fans are excited to experience the latest twists on two classics.”