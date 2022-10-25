Subscribe Login
Retail

Coca-Cola Raises Revenue, Profit Forecasts On Boost From Higher Prices

Share this article

Beverage giant Coca-Cola Co raised its annual revenue and profit forecasts on Tuesday, banking on demand to remain steady for its sugary sodas amid multiple price increases taken to blunt the impact of surging costs.

Coca-Cola has been steadily raising prices in markets across the globe this year on expectations that its products were among the last to see a slowdown in demand during economic downturns.

Lack of major competition in the global carbonated drinks market has also encouraged Coke and rival PepsiCo Inc to hike prices. PepsiCo raised its annual forecasts earlier this month after topping quarterly revenue estimates.

Quarterly Performance

Coca-Cola said net revenue rose 10% to $11.1 billion in the third quarter ended 30 September. Analysts on average had expected revenue of $10.52 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The company forecast organic revenue, which excludes the impact of a stronger dollar, to rise 14% to 15% in 2022, compared to prior expectation of 12% to 13% increase.

Coca-Cola forecast full-year adjusted earnings per share to rise 6% to 7%, compared to prior expectation of 5% to 6% growth.

Commenting on the company's performance, James Quincey, chairman and CEO of The Coca-Cola Company, said, “Our strong capabilities and consumer insights continue to help us win in the marketplace.

“Our business is resilient amidst a dynamic operating and macroeconomic environment. We are investing in our strong portfolio of brands, which is a cornerstone of our ability to deliver long-term value for our stakeholders.”

News by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM. For more A-Brands news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

AECOC Awards Eroski With A Second Lean & Green Star
2
Retail

IGD Announces Further Details About Forthcoming Insight and Impact Event
3
Retail

Canadian Watchdog To Study Impact Of Competition On Soaring Food Prices
4
Retail

Over Two Thirds Of Spanish Households Seeking To Save In Face Of Economic Uncertainty
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com