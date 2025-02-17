Colombian Regional Supermarket Chains Expand Market Share, Study Finds

Regional supermarket chains in Colombia have experienced significant growth and increased their market share in 2024, according to a recent Kantar Worldpanel study.

These chains have seen a 31% increase in value and a 6.3-percentage-point rise in household penetration, compared to 2023, establishing themselves as trusted and convenient options for Colombian shoppers.

La Vaquita is among several successful regional supermarket chains in Colombia, particularly in Antioquia.

The Kantar report showed that one in two Antioquians shopped regularly at La Vaquita, with a penetration point of 56 in 2024, making it the most-recommended regional chain.

Customers appreciate La Vaquita’s prices, promotions, product variety, and service.

ADVERTISEMENT

La Vaquita’s success is evident in its 2024 sales, exceeding $538 billion – a 33% jump from 2023, thanks, in part, to new Cooperativa Consumo locations.

Strategic alliances have helped the company to expand its product offerings to at least 370 items.

La Vaquita expects a 17% sales increase in 2025, fuelled by the La Intermedia store and another new opening.

Other Retailers

Other notable examples among regional supermarket chains include MercaMio (Pacific), with 73 penetration points; Zapatoca (Bogotá), with 46 penetration points and growth of nearly ten points since 2023; Megatiendas (Caribbean), a popular choice for one in three shoppers in Barranquilla; and Mercacentro (Central), which dominates its region with 88 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

Customers appreciate the attractive and constant promotions, wide selection, and competitive pricing, especially on essential items, according to the report.

These regional supermarkets also stock a diverse range of premium brands and products, particularly within key shopping categories.

At Mercacentro, premium brands account for 60% of personal-care sales. The top ten FMCG brands contribute 17.7% to sales at La Vaquita and 20% at MercaMio.

According to John Studerus of Kantar Colombia’s Worldpanel division, regional grocery chains in Colombia, while not the biggest, have strong customer loyalty. Their shoppers visit about 3.5 times a year and spend 44% more per visit than they do at other stores.

Studerus emphasises that these chains are important for leading brands wanting to reach Colombian households, as they are a favoured local choice. Therefore, brands should focus on building a strong presence in these regional chains.