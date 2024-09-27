Colruyt Group Acquires Stake In Food-To-Go Operator BON

Belgium's Colruyt Group has acquired a 45.65% stake in BON, a gourmet food-to-go business operating in Brussels, Antwerp and Liège.

Founded in Brussels in 2015, BON operates from a central kitchen in Sint-Lambrechts-Woluwe, from which freshly-prepared meals are distributed to 11 stores in Belgian city centres.

'Tasty Recipes'

"Our customers find a wide range of freshly squeezed juices, smoothies, salads, sandwiches, hot meals, and delicious desserts," commented Frédéric Duqué, chief executive of BON. "We focus on tasty recipes, offering our customers a selection for every moment of the day."

According to the retailer, the investment fits in with its strategic objective of both increasing its city centre presence, as well as bolstering its on-the-go food offering.

Increase Market Share

"Our ambition is clear: we want to increase our market share in major cities," said Christophe Dehandschutter of Colruyt Group."We will do this with our well-known stores such as Colruyt Lowest Prices, Okay, Okay Compact, and Collect&Go, as well as by acquiring concepts tailored to urban customers. This also allows us to get to know these customers better."

The stake in BON, Dehandschutter added, provides Colruyt with the "ideal partner to reach this target group even better" as well as increasing the group's knowledge in the convenience channel.

BON products have also available in 20 Okay Compact stores operated Colruyt Group since 2023, with plans for further growth in this area.

Guardiola Invest is another key shareholder in BON. According to Frederic Markiewicz, director at Guardiola Invest, the "strategic investment by Colruyt Group represents a significant milestone in the evolution of BON and offers attractive new prospects for the company and its stakeholders".