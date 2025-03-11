Colruyt Group To Open All OKay Stores On Sunday Mornings In Belgium

Colruyt Group has announced plans to open all OKay stores on Sunday mornings in Belgium to meet consumer demand for seven-day-a-week shopping.

The initiative is part of the company's plans to adapt its operations to provide an additional service in response to changing shopping habits.

OKay – the fully integrated neighbourhood store of Colruyt Group – presents a format focused on accessibility and with an extensive range of fresh products, including freshly baked bread, rolls and pastries.

This concept allows customers to shop quickly, economically and conveniently, according to the company.

In the coming months, Colruyt Group will engage in detailed consultations with social partners to finalise the operational details, with the specific implementation date to be communicated at a later stage.

Christophe Dehandschutter, director of OKay, stated that evolving societal conditions and shifting consumer behaviour have resulted in a market where customers seek greater flexibility in their shopping routines, including the option to shop on Sundays.

Dehandschutter noted that the primary needs of customers on Sundays are fresh bakery items and produce required for the day or for Monday morning, and this target aligns with the core offerings of Okay, which operates 146 stores and employs 2,450 individuals.

Other Stores

Within Colruyt Group, other retail formats are already operational on Sundays, including OKay City stores, OKay Direct locations, Cru Markt and certain CoMarkten outlets.

In addition, over 200 franchise stores under the SPAR Colruyt Group brand generally operate on Sundays, with independent operators determining their opening hours.

While Colruyt Laagste Prijzen is not typically open on Sundays, outlets in tourist regions – such as coastal areas and the Ardennes – frequently operate on that day during peak periods.

Colruyt Group’s move to extend Sunday opening hours across its Okay stores reflects an effort to adapt to the evolving retail environment and to meet the needs of Belgian consumers in a manner consistent with its established business model.