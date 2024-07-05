52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Conad Teams Up With Bianalisi To Boost Healthcare Services Offering

By Dayeeta Das
Italy's Conad has teamed up with diagnostic services provider Bianalisi as the retailer seeks to boost its omnichannel strategy aimed at creating an ecosystem of services catering to a wide range of needs.

The collaboration with Bianalisi will see Conad expanding its offering in the health and wellness segment, the company added.

Silvia Bassignani, marketing director of distribution channels and CRM at Conad, stated, “This represents a further piece of our omnichannel strategy aimed at generating further value for our loyal customers, putting them at the centre and providing them with an ecosystem of services at favourable conditions.”

Healthcare, Diagnostic Services

Conad aims to promote a culture of prevention and facilitate access to quality healthcare and diagnostic services and special prevention pathways through this initiative.

As part of the partnership, Carta Insieme and Carta Insieme Più Conad Card holders will gain access to laboratory tests, diagnostic imaging, and specialist visits at preferential conditions.

Giovanni Gianolli, CEO of the Bianalisi Group, added, “As a large integrated diagnostics group, we have the responsibility to conduct awareness initiatives that help citizens become more aware of their health and take care of it.

“As part of this partnership, we will make our qualified specialists and our facilities equipped with modern technologies available to Conad customers, also offering specific prevention packages, for example, in the cardiology, metabolic and oncology fields.”

Pilot Phase

Currently, the project is undergoing a trial in Italy in more than 350 stores – including Conad, Conad Superstore and Spazio Conad – 38 parapharmacies and four Conad Opticians.

It also includes 61 centres of the Bianalisi group, comprising 13 Polyclinics in five Italian regions: Emilia-Romagna, Lazio, Liguria, Lombardy, and Puglia.

Five cooperatives associated with Conad are participating in the test phase. It includes Conad Nord Ovest, Conad Centro Nord, CIA-Commercianti Indipendenti Associati, Conad Adriatico, and PAC2000A.

