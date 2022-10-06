Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Conagra Brands Beats Quarterly Sales Estimates On Higher Prices

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Conagra Brands Inc beat quarterly sales estimates on Thursday as higher product prices offset waning demand for its snacks and ready-to-eat meals.

Packaged food makers have been increasing prices for their products over the past year to shield profit margins from spiralling costs of freight, labor and ingredients such as wheat, corn and edible oils due to supply chain constraints.

Shares of Conagra, known for brands such as Birds Eye and Chef Boyardee, rose about 3.1% in premarket trade.

Quarterly Performance

Conagra reported a loss attributable to the company of $77.5 million, or 16 cents per share, in the first quarter, compared with a profit of $235.4 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company's net sales rose to $2.90 billion from $2.65 billion. Analysts had expected sales of $2.85 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Sean Connolly, president and chief executive officer of Conagra Brands, commented, "The strength of our brands and continued execution of the Conagra Way playbook resulted in strong sales and adjusted operating profit during the first quarter.

"We continued to deliver improved service and productivity as we navigate ongoing inflationary pressures and industry-wide supply chain challenges. Our strong start to fiscal 2023 reaffirms our confidence in our outlook for the balance of the fiscal year as we remain focused on generating value for our shareholders."

In the grocery and snacks segment, reported and organic net sales increased 10.5% year-on-year to $1.2 billion during the quarter, while the refrigerated and frozen segment reported 9.6% growth to $1.2 billion.

News by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Euro Zone Retail Sales Fall As Expected In August
2
Retail

World's First Plant-Based Honey To Launch In Europe Next January
3
Retail

Japan's Seven and I Raises Profit Forecast On North America Sales Value Growth
4
Retail

Russian Weekly Consumer Prices Rise For Second Week Running
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com