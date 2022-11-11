Subscribe Login
Retail

Consum Implements Five-Day Working Week In More Stores

Spanish retailer Consum has implemented a five day working week in an additional 91 stores, as it seeks to offer employees a better work-life balance.

In total there are currently 283 stores with this initiative, equating to 59% of Consum’s supermarkets.

The cooperative started implementing this structure in October 2021, and Consum expects to extend it all over its chain by 2024, it said in a statement.

According to the company, 9,200 workers will benefit from two free days per week, and every employee will get Saturdays and Sundays free every five weeks.

Consum’s staff will work a maximum of 37 hours and a half per week, with no impact on its stores' opening hours.

Better Work-Life Balance

The move forms part of Consum’s Equality and Conciliation Plan.

The cooperative said its commitment to improve working conditions, better work-life balance, and creating a stable and quality employment, will also positively influence customer service.

In 2021, the company invested €28.3 million in these measures, 25% more than the previous year.

The retailer also received the Empresa Familiarmente Responsible (family responsible company) certificate, and the Spanish Top Employer label for the ninth year in a row, in recognition of its endeavour.

United Kingdom

In the UK, the retailer Marks & Spencer announced last week a plan to launch Worklife, a new flexible working offering, as it seeks to create a better work-life balance for its employees.

From January 2023, more than 3,000 retail managers will have the option to work either full-time or part-time hours and spread their hours over five days, or to work a four-day compressed week or nine-day compressed fortnight.

Read More: M&S To Offer Flexible Working Options For 'Better Work-Life Balance'

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Amanda Merchán.

