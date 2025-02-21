52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Consum Plans To Open 35 Charter Stores In 2025

By Branislav Pekic
Spanish consumer cooperative Consum saw significant growth in its Charter franchise in 2024, with sales to franchisees increasing by 12.7% to €781.6 million.

The network expanded by 6.7%, adding 43 new stores and taking the total to 479 across Spain.

This expansion added over 12,500 square metres of sales area, bringing the total to 140,000 square metres.

The expansion focused primarily on Catalonia and the Valencian Community, which together accounted for 77% of the new stores, with 17 and 16 openings, respectively.

Other regions seeing growth included Castilla-La Mancha, Andalusia, and Murcia. Notably, a large majority of the new openings were initiated by existing franchisees, indicating strong confidence in the business model.

Outlook

In 2025, Charter aims to open another 35 stores and boost sales to over €846 million, representing an 8% increase.

The new stores will be located as follows: 18 in Catalonia, nine in the Valencian Community, three in Castilla-La Mancha, four in Andalusia, and one in Murcia.

Charter's strategy centres on serving smaller communities and urban neighbourhoods that lack large supermarkets, while fostering collaboration with local businesses.

The franchise operates without fees or royalties, relying solely on merchandise sales.

Charter stores are currently located in six regions of Spain – Valencian Community (211), Catalonia (160), Castilla-La Mancha (67), Andalusia (14), Murcia (20) and Aragon (7) – and further expansion is planned.

Valencia-based Consum, operates over 900 supermarkets across six regions, including its own stores and Charter franchises.

In 2023, it saw significant growth, with sales exceeding €4.3 billion (up 13.6%) and profits reaching €101.1 million (up 75%). It serves over 4.5 million members and employs over 21,000 people.

