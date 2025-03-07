Coop Switzerland Rolls Out New Sustainable Private Label Brand

Coop Switzerland has launched a new sustainable private-label brand –Nice to Save Food – focused on using food byproducts.

The company claims to be the first Swiss retailer to create products from surplus food byproducts.

This new brand transforms overlooked ingredients like okara (from tofu and soy milk) and oat bran (from oat flakes and flour) into tasty, nutritious, and versatile food products.

This initiative not only combats food waste but also showcases the potential of these often-discarded ingredients and helps close the food cycle.

Coop plans to expand the product line, which currently includes organic okara and will soon feature Milky & Dark Fusion chocolate, made from byproducts of chocolate production.

To celebrate the launch, Coop Restaurants will feature a vegan Bolognese SKU, using malt grains during the first week of March, showcasing the culinary potential of food byproducts.

Product Focus

Developed in partnership with Betty Bossi, the Nice to Save Food brand benefits from their culinary expertise, product innovation knowledge, and sustainability focus.

Betty Bossi also provides creative recipes to showcase the taste and potential of these repurposed ingredients.

The launch of Nice to Save Food reinforces Coop's commitment to sustainability and its goal of a zero-waste future.

This new brand, along with its existing efforts to combat food waste and offer a broad selection of sustainable products, solidifies Coop's position as a leader in sustainable retail.

Sales of sustainable products grew by 2.7% in 2024, reaching CHF 167 million (€177 million), while organic product sales increased by 3.2% after a significant surge in 2023.

With a portfolio of approximately 21,500 sustainable items, Coop maintains its leading position in the Swiss retail and wholesale market.