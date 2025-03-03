Coop Switzerland Sees Sales And Profit Growth In FY 2024

Coop Switzerland has reported good performance in full-year 2024, with sales amounting to CHF 34.9 billion (€37.0 billion) – a 1.1% increase after adjusting for currency fluctuations.

Its performance was driven by supermarkets and wholesale/production, with strong demand for both the Prix Garantie own-label brand and sustainable products.

Profits slightly exceeded the previous year's CHF 585 million (€621 million) and will be reinvested, Coop Switzerland noted.

Retail sales remained stable at CHF 20.8 billion (€22.1 billion), with Coop gaining market share in supermarkets and specialist formats during 2024. Adjusted for fuel and exchange rate effects, Coop achieved retail sales growth of 0.4%.

Net supermarket sales, including online, rose 2% to CHF 12.1 billion (€12.8 billion). Last year, Coop reduced the prices of more than 2,400 products as its investment in price reductions reached around CHF 600 million (€637 million) since 2019.

The company plans to continue its price reduction strategy systematically in the current financial year. Prix Garantie, its own-label brand in the first price segment, grew by 7.7% in 2024.

Divisional Performance

Net sales from specialist formats amounted to CHF 7.8 billion (€8.3 billion), with Coop City, Christ Watches & Jewellery, Coop Vitality, Update Fitness, and Interdiscount showing positive development.

The Gastronomy/BâleHotels segment saw 5.3% growth, while Coop Pronto, the leading format in the convenience segment, grew by 0.5%.

Wholesale/production sales reached CHF 16.9 billion (€17.9 billion), marking a 2.9% increase after currency adjustment.

European cash-and-carry player Transgourmet contributed CHF 11.7 billion (€12.4 billion), showing a 2% adjusted growth, while the company's manufacturing arm saw sales rise by 5.1% (adjusted).

Coop's online sales reached approximately CHF 5.4 billion (€5.7 billion), reflecting a CHF 58 million (€61 million) increase.

The online supermarket, Coop.ch saw 8.7% sales growth and a 9% rise in delivery numbers, offering over 21,000 products. Online sales in the wholesale division also saw a 4.7% improvement.

Coop's sustainable product sales grew to CHF 6.4 billion (€6.8 billion) in 2024, a 2.7% increase, with organic sales up by 3.2%.

Offering about 21,500 sustainable and Fairtrade items, Coop remains Switzerland's leading retailer and wholesaler in this sector.