52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Coop Switzerland Sees Sales And Profit Growth In FY 2024

By Branislav Pekic
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Coop Switzerland Sees Sales And Profit Growth In FY 2024

Coop Switzerland has reported good performance in full-year 2024, with sales amounting to CHF 34.9 billion (€37.0 billion) – a 1.1% increase after adjusting for currency fluctuations.

Its performance was driven by supermarkets and wholesale/production, with strong demand for both the Prix Garantie own-label brand and sustainable products.

Profits slightly exceeded the previous year's CHF 585 million (€621 million) and will be reinvested, Coop Switzerland noted.

Retail sales remained stable at CHF 20.8 billion (€22.1 billion), with Coop gaining market share in supermarkets and specialist formats during 2024. Adjusted for fuel and exchange rate effects, Coop achieved retail sales growth of 0.4%.

Net supermarket sales, including online, rose 2% to CHF 12.1 billion (€12.8 billion). Last year, Coop reduced the prices of more than 2,400 products as its investment in price reductions reached around CHF 600 million (€637 million) since 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company plans to continue its price reduction strategy systematically in the current financial year. Prix Garantie, its own-label brand in the first price segment, grew by 7.7% in 2024.

Divisional Performance

Net sales from specialist formats amounted to CHF 7.8 billion (€8.3 billion), with Coop City, Christ Watches & Jewellery, Coop Vitality, Update Fitness, and Interdiscount showing positive development.

The Gastronomy/BâleHotels segment saw 5.3% growth, while Coop Pronto, the leading format in the convenience segment, grew by 0.5%.

Wholesale/production sales reached CHF 16.9 billion (€17.9 billion), marking a 2.9% increase after currency adjustment.

ADVERTISEMENT

European cash-and-carry player Transgourmet contributed CHF 11.7 billion (€12.4 billion), showing a 2% adjusted growth, while the company's manufacturing arm saw sales rise by 5.1% (adjusted).

Coop's online sales reached approximately CHF 5.4 billion (€5.7 billion), reflecting a CHF 58 million (€61 million) increase.

The online supermarket, Coop.ch saw 8.7% sales growth and a 9% rise in delivery numbers, offering over 21,000 products. Online sales in the wholesale division also saw a 4.7% improvement.

Coop's sustainable product sales grew to CHF 6.4 billion (€6.8 billion) in 2024, a 2.7% increase, with organic sales up by 3.2%.

Offering about 21,500 sustainable and Fairtrade items, Coop remains Switzerland's leading retailer and wholesaler in this sector.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Kroger Appoints Ronald Sargent As Interim CEO
Kroger Appoints Ronald Sargent As Interim CEO
2
Retail

Shoppers Turn To Smaller Food Brands, Cutting Into Profits Of Conglomerates
Shoppers Turn To Smaller Food Brands, Cutting Into Profits Of Conglomerates
3
Retail

Auchan Retail Returns To Growth In FY 2024
Auchan Retail Returns To Growth In FY 2024
4
Retail

Seven & i Finalising Plan For CEO Isaka To Step Down, Sources Say
Seven &amp; i Finalising Plan For CEO Isaka To Step Down, Sources Say
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com