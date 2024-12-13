52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Costco Tops Quarterly Sales, Profit Estimates On Steady Early Holiday Demand

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Costco Tops Quarterly Sales, Profit Estimates On Steady Early Holiday Demand

Costco Wholesale beat first-quarter revenue and profit expectations on Thursday as its bulk and discounted offerings, appealing to budget-conscious American shoppers, drove early holiday-season sales growth for the membership-only retailer.

The company's shares, which are up 51% so far this year, rose nearly 1% in extended trading.

The retail chain, which sells products in larger packs and has bulk offers on items such as bread and eggs for as low as $3 (€2.86), has seen picky consumers turn to its stores to shop for their holiday needs, including home furnishings and jewellery.

"It seems like you saw more than just bulk food sales growing.

"So it looks like there was a little bit of an uptick in other goods, not necessarily big-ticket discretionary items... but you're seeing some sales growth in some different aisles of the store," said Brian Mulberry, client portfolio manager at Zacks Investment Management, which has a stake in Costco.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seasonal Sales

The holiday shopping season is shorter in 2024 than previous years, with only 26 days between Thanksgiving and Christmas. The season saw retailers across the United States roll out discounts and promotions as early as October to beat competition and attract finicky customers.

"Seasonal sell-through appears to be very strong... people are very basic buying this year, but good trends," CFO Gary Millerchip said in a post-earnings call.

Costco ran pre-Black Friday sales in early November, trying to dodge a hit to sales in the first quarter ended Nov. 24 this year, from the late Thanksgiving weekend, which extended into December.

ADVERTISEMENT

It has offered products at heavy discounts, such as an LG UltraGear Gaming Monitor for $179 (€171), $70 (€66) lower than its original price, and JBL headphones for a 30% discount, at $69.99 (€66.92).

Discounts And Promotions

Bigger rival Walmart, which has also been offering higher discounts and promotions, raised its annual sales and profit forecast in November for the third time this year, signalling strong consumer spending.

Costco's first-quarter revenue rose 7.5% to $62.15 billion (€59.7 billion), beating analysts' estimate of $62.08 billion (€59.36), according to data compiled by LSEG.

ADVERTISEMENT

Its profit came in at $4.04 (€3.86) per share in the reported quarter, handily topping an estimate of $3.79 (€3.62).

The recent hike in its annual membership fee to $65 (€62.15) for Gold Star members and $130 (€124.31) for Executive members resulted in earnings from the fees rising 7.7% to $1.17 billion (€1.11) in the reported quarter.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

UK Consumer Confidence Touches Four-Month High In December
UK Consumer Confidence Touches Four-Month High In December
2
Retail

C&C Group Appoint Roger White As New CEO
C&amp;C Group Appoint Roger White As New CEO
3
Retail

The Disconnect Between Consumer Intent And Action: Can Sustainable FMCG Products Compete?
The Disconnect Between Consumer Intent And Action: Can Sustainable FMCG Products Compete?
4
Retail

Cost Of Living Is UK's Top Concern For 2025: Circana
Cost Of Living Is UK's Top Concern For 2025: Circana

Partner Content

Smart Trolleys: A Winning Formula For Grocers
By Editorial

Booster From Arneg Offers The Perfect Refrigeration Solution For Large Stores

By Arneg

Match: The Ideal Substitute For Traditional Shopping Carts

By Shopping Basket

See more insights
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com