Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Costco Warns Of Holiday Delays Even As Results Top Estimates

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Membership-only retail chain Costco Wholesale Corp beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly results, even as it warned of delays in toys and seasonal items over the holiday season due to a global supply chain crunch.

Congested ports, a shortage of truck drivers and a scarcity of raw materials have made it harder for retailers to put products on their shelves in time for the all-important shopping season.

Retailers are rushing to meet pent-up demand over the holidays this year, trying everything from using air freight to ordering products well ahead of time, as an early start to the shopping season has sent some consumers making purchases in as early as September.

Holiday Supply

"Some inventory, in fact, won't make it before Christmas," chief financial officer Richard Galanti said, adding that Costco has mitigated that as best as possible, signalling some optimism on holiday supply.

With growing vaccination rates and easing COVID-19 curbs, more consumers stepped back into brick-and-mortar stores to buy supplies, boosting sales of everything from home furnishings to jewellery at Costco, which relies heavily on customers' treasure-hunt shopping experience at its cavernous warehouse clubs.

In November, Target Corp raised its sales forecast for the holiday season, boosted by early Christmas shopping, even as the retailer grappled with higher costs stemming from the supply chain crisis.

Quarterly Performance

Total revenue in the first quarter ended 21 November rose 16.6% to $50.36 billion topping estimates of $49.60 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Comparable sales, excluding the impact of fuel and currency fluctuations, jumped 9.8% in the quarter, also above expectations of an 8.74% surge.

Net income attributable to Issaquah, Washington-based Costco rose to $1.32 billion, or $2.98 per share, from $1.17 billion, or $2.62 per share, a year earlier. Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $2.64 per share.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Pilgrim's Relaunches Former Kerry Business As Pilgrim's Food Masters
2
A-Brands

Global Dog Food & Snacks Market To Surge In Coming Years, Driven By Pandemic
3
A-Brands

Henkel Acquires French Home Care Supplier Swania SAS
4
A-Brands

Pepsi Unveils Its First-Ever Brand NFT
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2021. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com