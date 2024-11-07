52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Croatian Food Retailer Studenac Plans Warsaw, Zagreb IPO

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Croatian Food Retailer Studenac Plans Warsaw, Zagreb IPO

Croatian food retailer Studenac is planning an initial public offering with plans to list on the stock exchanges of Warsaw and Zagreb, the company said on Thursday.

The offer will consist of new shares and the sale of existing shares by current shareholders.

The primary sellers include Polish Enterprise Fund VIII, which owns approximately 90.08% of the company, and a group of minority shareholders that collectively own around 9%.

Further Dynamic Growth

Studenac intends to raise gross proceeds of approximately €80 million from the new shares, the retailer said.

The funds will be used to finance the "further dynamic growth" of the business, including acquisitions and store network roll-out, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

It will also be used to reduce amount of debt compared to earnings, as shown by the adjusted net debt to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) ratio.

Brand Recognition

"We believe that the IPO and subsequent listing on the Warsaw and Zagreb stock exchanges will facilitate further growth by enhancing the Company’s profile, brand recognition and credibility," said CEO Michal Senczuk in a statement.

The firm will announce final terms after approval of the Luxembourg Financial Supervision Authority.

Studenac primarily operates in the Croatian grocery sector. In the first eight months of 2024, the retailer generated consolidated sales revenue of €556.5 million and an adjusted EBITDA of €66.9 million.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Explore The World Of Sweets And Snacks At ISM 2025
Explore The World Of Sweets And Snacks At ISM 2025
2
Retail

Sainsbury’s First-Half Performance: What The Analysts Said
Sainsbury&rsquo;s First-Half Performance: What The Analysts Said
3
Retail

ICA Real Estate Sells Four Properties To Delcore Fastigheter
ICA Real Estate Sells Four Properties To Delcore Fastigheter
4
Retail

Sainsbury's Reports Strong Volume Growth In Half Year Results
Sainsbury's Reports Strong Volume Growth In Half Year Results
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com