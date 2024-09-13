Croatian Grocery Retail Market Sees 16% Increase in Revenue

In 2023, the Croatian grocery retail market reported a 16.1% increase in revenue, reaching €7.73 billion, according to the Agency for the Protection of Market Competition (AZTN).

In its latest study, AZTN analysed the financial results of 44 retailers, with 5,140 outlets between them (+144 compared to 2022).

The study highlighted the continued dominance of established players, the growing influence of regional retailers, and the ongoing shift towards convenient shopping formats like supermarkets and hypermarkets.

The top 10 retailers remained unchanged from 2022, with Konzum Plus, Lidl, Plodine, SPAR, Kaufland, Studenac, Tommy, KTC, Trgovina Krk, and NTL leading the market. Studenac and SPAR saw the largest increases in market share.

The number of major players decreased slightly, with Duravit, Kordun, Strahinjčica, and Špar being integrated into Studenac.

Konzum Leads The Way

Konzum Plus maintained the top position in the market, slightly increasing its lead, and closing the year with 637 stores (+9).

Elsewhere, Lidl and Kaufland, both part of the Schwarz Group, recorded double-digit revenue growth.

The biggest nominal growth in revenue in 2023 was achieved by Konzum Plus, followed by Lidl; SPAR; Studenac and Kaufland; Plodine and Tommy; and KTC and Eurospin.

Several regional retailers, including Boso, Ribola, Mlin i pekare, NTL, and Decentia, also experienced notable revenue growth.

Studenac maintained the lead in terms of the number of outlets in its portfolio (1,257), primarily comprised of smaller format stores.

Revenue And Margin

Supermarkets and hypermarkets accounted for 72% of total revenue in the sector, the data showed.

On a category level, bakery products and confectionery had the highest average margins, followed by fresh fruits and vegetables, and soft drinks.

Online grocery sales remained relatively minor, with Konzum Plus leading in this segment. No new retailers entered the online market in 2023.