Croatia’s Studenac Launches New City Store Format

Published on May 25 2021 7:59 AM in Retail tagged: Croatia / Studenac / Enterprise Investors / World News / Sonik Trgovina

Croatian supermarket chain Studenac has launched a new city store format that caters to the needs of customers in urban areas.

The opening of the first 'To Go' store also marked the entry of the retailer in the capital Zagreb, where it plans to open more stores by the end of the year.

The To Go stores will provide an enriched offer compared to traditional Studenac outlets, including a selection of hot drinks, bakery products and semi-finished dishes with the possibility of preparation in-store.

Owned by Polish private equity firm Enteprise Investors, Studenac is a leading retailer along Croatia’s Adriatic coast with over 600 stores.

An Important Step

The retailer's entry in Zagreb represents an important business step in the market positioning and expansion of activities to other parts of the country.

Besides Zagreb, Studenac continued to further expand its network since the start of 2021, opening 13 new stores with two each in Viškovo, Split and Zadar and one in Dubrovnik, Gornji Muć, Viganj, Dramalj, and Marčelji.

Last year, Studenac opened 40 new stores and completed the integration of stores it took over as part of the acquisition of Zadar-based Sonik Trgovina.

The retailer also acquired Dubrovnik-based Pemo with 35 stores in the Dubrovnik-Neretva County and purchased Istarski Supermarketi, which operates 110 stores in Istria and Rijeka.

Another novelty is the recent launch of an assortment of carefully selected private-label products featuring the green basket label and attractive prices.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Branislav Pekic. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

