Cutting-Edge Innovations Coming To Plant Based World Expo Europe This November

When Plant Based World Expo Europe opens at ExCeL London on 13 and 14 November 2024, the full breadth of innovation and trends will be on display.

The two-day event for the food-and-beverage industry will feature an international exhibition with over 100 exhibitors and three theatres of educational content, led by industry experts.

Companies exhibiting at the event include:

Beanstalk Foods (Stand H28): Hailing from Madrid, Spain, Beanstalk Foods focuses on plant-based salami and seafood alternatives and is making waves with innovative products like ambient salami and seafood rings.

Dreamfarm (Stand E24): Dreamfarm, from Parma, Italy, specialises in Nutri-Score A plant-based cheeses. At the trade show, it will be launching its new plant-based ricotta.

Konscious Foods (Stand E40): Konscious Foods, a well-known brand in North America, is introducing its new Plant-Based Classic Smoked Salmon at the event, aiming to provide a sustainable option that mirrors the taste and texture of traditional smoked salmon.

Väcka (Stand F18a): Väcka is a Spanish start-up that offers plant-based cheese alternatives, using a mix of traditional cheese-making techniques and modern technology. At the show, it will be debuting its new product, 100% plant-based Mozza di Bufala, as part of its Veggie Pizza Warriors campaign, launching on World Ecology Day.

Other companies exhibiting at the event include egg alternative-maker JASPAT International, from Singapore (Stand L11); plant-based cheese company Jay & Joy, from France (Stand G12); PLATATINE, from Italy (Stand E36), which is set to launch the world’s first 100% plantain flour pasta; and foodtech company Cuíca, from São Paulo, Brazil (Stand C12).

Abigail Stevens, marketing director at JD Events, commented, “The show this year will champion innovation in the space, and technologies that are making it happen.

“You will see themes from the category erupt through the show floor and onto the stage in our three theatres of content. It’s your quickest, most convenient way to stay up to date with the plant-based market and understand what’s coming next.”

Registration is open now, and qualified food and beverage professionals can attend the event for free. To learn more and to register, visit plantbasedworldeurope.com.

This article was written in partnership with Plant Based World Expo.