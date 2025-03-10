52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

CVC Capital Partners Considers Takeover Of Mercator, Report Says

By Branislav Pekic
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
CVC Capital Partners Considers Takeover Of Mercator, Report Says

Luxembourg-based global financial fund CVC Capital Partners is reportedly planning a takeover of certain assets of Croatian conglomerate Fortenova.

The potential deal, reported by the Slovenian daily Dnevnik, could include the sale of Slovenia’s largest retail chain Mercator.

This is not CVC's first attempt at acquiring Mercator; it was in the running over a decade ago to buy a 53% stake but lost out to Croatian Agrokor.

The potential sale comes after Fortenova restructured its ownership, removing sanctioned Russian banks Sberbank and VTB Bank and consolidating majority ownership under Croatian businessman Pavao Vujnovac.

If the deal goes through, CVC is expected to acquire Mercator, while Fortenova would retain its Croatian retail chain Konzum and one of its major food processing companies, either Jamnica or meat processing company Pik Vrbovec.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fortenova's Response

Contrary to reports, Fortenova denied any ongoing plans to sell Mercator or a significant part of the group.

A company spokesperson told Forbes Slovenia that their primary goal during debt refinancing talks is to increase profitability, noting that Mercator's debt has decreased from €857 million in 2017 to €294 million by 2023, and further in 2024.

According to Forbes Slovenia, Fortenova is reportedly in discussions with banks, international financial institutions, and funds like CVC Capital regarding debt refinancing.

The news follows months after Mercator withdrew from the takeover of Slovenian peer Engrotuš.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Engrotuš suffered a €53.11-million loss in 2022 due to asset impairments, it managed to improve its financial situation in 2023.

This involved reducing debt by selling off their real estate and drugstore businesses. Despite increased revenue, rising costs prevented a full recovery.

Engrotuš Still Up for Sale

According to the Sta news agency, the company is actively looking for a new owner, ideally one with a regional retail presence to create synergies.

In the past, the German retail giant REWE was mentioned as an interested party. Engrotuš is also aiming for profitability through further operational improvements and planned capital increases.

Alfi Fund (AH Invest 1) holds the majority stake (80%), with Tuš Holding owning the remaining 20%.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Italy's Frozen Food Consumption Increases In 2024, Study Finds
Italy's Frozen Food Consumption Increases In 2024, Study Finds
2
Retail

Artisan Partners Opposes Seven & i's CEO Choice
Artisan Partners Opposes Seven &amp; i's CEO Choice
3
Retail

Slate Asset Management Acquires 45 Grocery Properties In Germany
Slate Asset Management Acquires 45 Grocery Properties In Germany
4
Retail

How Walgreens Went From Pharmacy Behemoth To Distressed Retailer
How Walgreens Went From Pharmacy Behemoth To Distressed Retailer
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com