Czech Retailer Albert Opened 11 New Stores Last Year

Czech grocer Albert, which is part of Ahold Delhaize, opened 11 new outlets across the country last year.

Among the new outlets are a store at Prague's main train station, a new store in the historic center of Brno, and a hypermarket in a new shopping center in Jindřichův Hradec.

Store Expansion

Commenting on the new openings, Jiří Mareček, communications director, Albert, said, "We thank our customers for their interest in allowing us to open new stores and continue to develop our network. Over the coming year, we plan to continue expanding at a similar pace and also invest in the modernisation of existing stores."

Along with new store openings, Albert expanded its private-label range during 2025, with a 'significant' increase in the number of gluten-free products available under the Nature's Promise brand, the extension of its Menu meal-kit range, and new products under the Albert Excellent range.

'Healthy Lifestyle'

"Our goal is to continue to provide customers with a wide selection of products that support a healthy lifestyle," Mareček added. "The current offer will be supplemented next year not only with plant-based products, but also with foods for customers with various dietary needs, and products with a high protein content."

Elsewhere, Albert strengthened its sustainability efforts by donating 3,800 tonnes of food to food banks and expanding fresh food donations to community kitchens, aiming for 4,000 tonnes by 2025.

In April of last year, it announced an average wage increase of 10% across all staff positions, investing CZK 700 million (€27.8 million) in the initiative, as well as broadening the range of employee benefits open to personnel. This earned it the Czech Top Employer 2024 award later in the year.