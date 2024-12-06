Dagrofa To Invest DKK 1.3bn In New Three-Year Growth Strategy

Danish retailer Dagrofa has announced a new three-year growth strategy, Gro’27 – vækst på vores måde (‘Gro’27 – growth our way’), to consolidate its position in retail, foodservice and logistics.

Dagrofa will invest DKK 1.3 billion (€170 million) in the new growth strategy, based on innovation and community efforts, and involving local produce and easy-meal solutions, among others.

Tomas Pietrangeli, the CEO of Dagrofa, commented, “To grow towards 2027, we need nourishment in the form of more investments. That’s why we’re stepping up our game, compared to the previous strategy period.

“Both in store and online, we want to make everyday life easier for customers, but we also want to make everyday life easier and earnings higher for our grocers. Quite simply, we want to strengthen Denmark’s only community for independent merchants.”

Gro’27 Strategy

With Gro’27, the retail group aims to increase its market share and grow faster than the retail and foodservice market in the country.

By 2027, the company expects operating income to exceed DKK 600 million (€80.5 million). It also aims to position MENY as Denmark’s strongest grocery brand.

Dagrofa Foodservice will expand its restaurant customers to more than 2,000, with the brand being perceived by Danes as one of the best in organic, local, and Danish quality products, the company added.

Other Goals

The Gro’27 strategy will also allow Dagrofa to create more earnings for independent grocers.

It will also expand its store network and renovate existing stores.

Aarstiderne – a provider of organic products, ingredients, and meal solutions – will be a commercial lever in both retail and foodservice, the company noted.

Earlier this year, Dagrofa reported an operating profit of DKK 426 million (€57.1 million) in its 2023 financial year, which, the group noted, was its strongest profit performance in 20 years.