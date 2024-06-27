52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Danish Competition Authorities Approve New Ownership Structure For Coop Danmark

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Danish Competition Authorities Approve New Ownership Structure For Coop Danmark

Danish competition authorities have approved the new ownership agreement between Coop amba and OK for Coop Danmark.

The new ownership structure will see Coop amba and energy company OK owning approximately half of the business, with the latter having a ‘decisive influence’ over Coop Danmark, regardless of ownership shares.

Michael Løve, CEO of OK, stated, “I am happy that there has been a clear decision from the competition authorities and look forward to joining Coop’s new board.

“There is huge potential in Coop, and I feel, from all parts of the organisation, a desire to create a stronger Coop, for the benefit of customers, and not least the nearly 40,000 jobs that are linked to it. We all know that it will be a long, tough move, with difficult choices and opt-outs, and I think it is precisely this awareness that allows us to succeed.”

Capital Injection

Both parties will contribute DKK 2 billion (€270 million) to Coop Danmark, to strengthen the company’s existing grocery brands: SuperBrugsen, Kvickly, Brugsen and 365discount.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coop amba, the association behind Coop Danmark, is providing part of the money via the sale of some of the association’s assets, including some from the sale of Coop Bank to Sydbank.

The chair of Coop amba, Pernille Skipper, noted that she was “satisfied” with the approval and added, “It is urgent to reverse the trend in Coop Danmark and make the company profitable again. Without a healthy business, we cannot fulfil the association’s basic task of ensuring good and healthy groceries for the Danes.

“At the same time, it is important that we preserve and develop Coop’s fundamental foundation in the cooperative idea and the member-owned [structure]. I am sure that, in the new and closer collaboration with OK, we will succeed in this.”

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Brazil's GPA Sells Sao Paulo Fuel Stations To Ultrapar
Brazil's GPA Sells Sao Paulo Fuel Stations To Ultrapar
2
Retail

Charge Up Your Sustainability Goals: How Retailers Can Make A Difference
Charge Up Your Sustainability Goals: How Retailers Can Make A Difference
3
Retail

SIAL Paris To Host An ‘Exceptional Edition’ In 2024
SIAL Paris To Host An &lsquo;Exceptional Edition&rsquo; In 2024
4
Retail

Walgreens Announces US Store Closures, Cuts Profit Forecast
Walgreens Announces US Store Closures, Cuts Profit Forecast
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com