Danish Grocers Will Lose DKK 2bn To Shoplifting This Year

Grocery retailers in Denmark will lose more than DKK 2 billion (€260 million) to shoplifting this year, a new report from representative group De Samvirkende Købmænd (DSK) has found.

The total value lost to shoplifting in 2023 was around DKK 1.65 billion (€214.5 million).

According to DSK, the problem of shoplifting is on the rise in Denmark, with some 28,000 incidents reported this year, a 13% increase on the previous year, which itself was a record year.

Neighbouring country Sweden has also seen a rise in shoplifting, which is set to cost the sector around SEK 6 billion in 2024. DSK used data from Swedish trade group Svensk Handel to determine its figures for Denmark.

'An Increasing Challenge'

"The comparison shows that the Danish grocery industry is facing an increasing challenge, with our estimates showing that the loss due to shoplifting in Denmark could be even higher than the calculated DKK 2 billion (€260 million) when factors such as hidden figures, higher VAT and stolen alcohol are taken into account," commented Jannick Nytoft, chief executive of DSK.

"We therefore assess that the real loss could exceed DKK 2.4 billion (€312 million)."

More Action Needed

DSK has called on the authorities to 'take the problem seriously' and ensure better security conditions for the country's retailers.

"We are in a situation where the stores' finances are suffering from a growing problem that requires action both nationally and internationally," Nytoft added.

The group has called for the development of EU-level cooperation to create robust legal frameworks to tackle shoplifting, as well as better access to technology to help prevent retail crime.

DSK also advocates for greater police focus on shoplifting, particularly targeting the resale of stolen goods on social media and other platforms.