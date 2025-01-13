Delhaize Belgium Consolidates Market Position With Acquisition Of Delfood

Delhaize Belgium has announced that it has reached an agreement with Louis Delhaize Group to acquire all shares of Delfood nv.

The transaction involves around 325 Louis Delhaize outlets and stores supplied by Delfood, logistics services, and the head office in Belgium.

Xavier Piesvaux, CEO of Delhaize, stated, “With this acquisition, Delhaize wants to strengthen its position in the Belgian food retail market and make its expertise in food and fresh products available to Louis Delhaize stores.

“This will enable us to distinguish ourselves even more structurally in the convenience store segment as a complement to our neighbourhood stores.”

Next Steps

Delhaize and Delfood will work together to determine the next steps in the acquisition process, in accordance with applicable rules, the company noted.

Other details of the agreement will not be disclosed until the transaction has been approved by the Belgian Competition Authority (BCA).

Piesvaux added, “We are convinced that we can further develop the potential of Louis Delhaize stores and independent partner stores and create growth together with the experienced employees and branches of Delfood.

“It is also a nice nod to history because this agreement brings together two companies with the same name and from the same founding family, after an existence of more than 150 years.”

The company reiterated that the brand 'Louis Delhaize' is part of this transaction and will continue to exist.

Recently, Ahold Delhaize completed its acquisition of Romanian retailer Profi Rom Food from MidEuropa, for an enterprise value of €1.3 billion.

The deal will see Ahold Delhaize double its footprint in Romania, where it currently operates close to 1,000 stores under the Mega Image brand.