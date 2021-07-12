ESM Magazine

Delhaize Belgium Expands Partnership With Decathlon

Published on Jul 12 2021 1:29 PM in Retail tagged: Delhaize Belgium / Partnership / Decathlon

Delhaize Belgium Expands Partnership With Decathlon

Delhaize Belgium has announced that it will offer the most popular products from Decathlon in all Delhaize supermarkets and participating Proxy and AD Delhaize stores across the country.

As part of the expansion, a range of 31 Decathlon products, including footballs, goals, badminton rackets, and petanque balls, will be offered in all Delhaize supermarkets and the participating stores by 21 July.

The collaboration with Delhaize will enable Decathlon to get more Belgians into sports, especially given that many people had fewer opportunities to practice sport during the pandemic.

Points And Vouchers

In addition, Delhaize’s SuperPlus cardholders will be able to exchange their saved SuperPlus points for Decathlon purchase vouchers.

Customers can exchange the saved points for a product, or a purchase voucher of €5 at Delhaize or bol.com in the case of 500 points.

The retailer has added Decathlon to this list, allowing customers to use this option to purchase Decathlon products.

Pilot Project

Last year, Delhaize and Decathlon laid the foundation of this partnership with a pilot project that saw select Decathlon products in some Delhaize supermarkets.

The campaign proved to be a success, and both parties decided to continue and expand this structural cooperation this summer.

In April of this year, the retailer announced that all of its 763 stores in the country have achieved CO₂ neutralityIt achieved a 70% reduction in CO₂ emissions in all its stores in just over ten years and the remaining 30% was offset by starting up and supporting sustainable projects at home and abroad.

