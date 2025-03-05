52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Delhaize Luxembourg Appoints Nicolas Gueuzurian As New Country Director

By Alexandru Negrici

Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Delhaize Luxembourg Appoints Nicolas Gueuzurian As New Country Director

Delhaize Luxembourg has announced the appointment of Nicolas Gueuzurian as its new country director, effective 1 April 2025. 

With experience in the retail sector and a deep-rooted connection to Luxembourg, Gueuzurian will be tasked with driving the growth and development of Delhaize within the Grand Duchy, the company added.

In a retail environment undergoing rapid transformation, the new country director will oversee the commercial and operational strategy of the company, optimise its market position and accelerate innovation to meet the challenges faced by the sector.

His primary responsibility includes strengthening the brand’s commitment to quality, innovation and customer satisfaction.

This appointment represents a strategic move for Delhaize Luxembourg, as the organisation continues to evolve in response to shifting consumer expectations and market trends. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More: Ahold Delhaize Aims For 50% Plant-Based Protein Sales In Europe By 2030

Gueuzurian's Goal

Speaking on his appointment, Nicolas Gueuzurian expressed gratitude for joining Delhaize Luxembourg at a pivotal time for retail. 

He highlighted that the focus, in close collaboration with local teams, will be on reinforcing the company’s market position, adapting its product offer to emerging consumption trends, and ensuring an exceptional customer experience. 

Gueuzurian added, ”It is by combining agility, innovation and operational excellence that Delhaize will continue to establish itself as a key player for Luxembourg consumers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Delhaize Luxembourg, which has been present in the country for over 100 years, currently operates 63 stores under the formats of Delhaize, Proxy, and Shop & Go. 

The retailer offers an assortment of over 20,000 products.

In February, Ahold Delhaize reported slightly higher-than-expected sales for the fourth quarter, driven by strong holiday sales at its US grocery stores and market share gains by its Dutch chain Albert Heijn.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Starbucks Names Nordstrom's Cathy Smith As New Finance Chief
Starbucks Names Nordstrom's Cathy Smith As New Finance Chief
2
Retail

Emerging M&A Trends In The UK Food And Beverage Sector For 2025
Emerging M&amp;A Trends In The UK Food And Beverage Sector For 2025
3
Retail

Target Expects Near-Term Profit Squeeze From Tariffs, Cautious Spending
Target Expects Near-Term Profit Squeeze From Tariffs, Cautious Spending
4
Retail

UK Grocery Inflation Steady At 3.3% In February 2025: Kantar
UK Grocery Inflation Steady At 3.3% In February 2025: Kantar
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com