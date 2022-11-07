Delhaize Serbia Announces Measures To Save Electricity

Delhaize Serbia has announced measures to save electricity and raise awareness about responsible consumption, in response to the growing energy crisis.

The retailer has announced it is turning off all illuminated advertising in stores, indoor advertising lighting and beverage refrigerators, as well as optimising the temperature in all its locations. It will also turn off supplier beverage refrigerators at night when stores are closed.

Another measure is the introduction of a central cooling monitoring and management system.

According to the company, this approach has already been rolled out to 170 stores and will be in 80 more at the end of the year.

Switch To LED Lighting

Delhaize Serbia also plans to switch entirely to LED lighting by 2024, which is intended to decrease power consumption by 700 MWh per year.

It plans to cease the use of Freon-based cooling systems completely over the next eight years, which will reduce power consumption by 40%. Currently, 60 stores use CO2 as a cooling system and, by the end of the year, another 17 stores will implement this system.

Delhaize is committed to reach scope 3 net-zero emissions by 2050 across its entire supply chain, within the Science Based Target initiative’s Net-Zero Standard requirements.

Customer Habits

“During the analysis of the introduced measures, we considered the habits of our customers, as well as global challenges and the need to rationalise energy use," said Dejan Virijević, member of the executive committee and vice-president of operations and supply chain at Delhaize Serbia.

"We therefore introduced changes to work processes in order to cut consumption during daily peaks. These measures have been implemented throughout the entire system, and we will be reminded of our own responsibility as individuals every time we see a message in the supermarket that calls for responsibility and rational consumption."

