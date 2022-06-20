Deliveroo Names Scilla Grimble As Next CFO

Online delivery firm Deliveroo has named Scilla Grimble as chief financial officer and said she is expected to start in the role by June 2023.

Grimble, currently the finance chief of MoneySupermarket.com Group, is also a non-executive director at Taylor Wimpey. She has previously been with Marks & Spencer and UBS.

Grimble will succeed Adam Miller, who will be stepping down as Deliveroo's CFO and as director on 17 September.

'Highly Relevant Skills'

Claudia Arney, chair of Deliveroo plc said, "I am delighted to welcome Scilla [Grimble] to Deliveroo and the board is confident that her highly relevant skills and experience will help us to take advantage of the significant opportunities before us and will be invaluable as we continue to build our business."

Arney added, "The board thanks Adam [Miller] for all he has done for Deliveroo during his time here, from helping guide the business as VP of Strategy to taking on the Interim CFO role at a critical time, and then as CFO helping us through COVID and navigating the IPO.

"Adam [Miller] has shown immense commitment and dedication to making Deliveroo successful. We are grateful and pleased that Adam will be remaining in role until mid-September to ensure a smooth transition and wish him all the best for the future."

Interim Finance Chief

The Amazon-backed company said David Hancock, currently vice president Investor Relations, will serve as interim CFO till Grimble takes up the role.

The London-headquartered Deliveroo operates in several countries including the UK, Australia, Belgium, France, the Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates.

In May of this year, Deliveroo has signed an agreement with trade union GMB to give the food delivery firm's 90,000 self-employed riders in Britain the rights to collective bargaining on pay and consultation on benefits.

