Deliveroo, Wagamama, Sainsbury’s Join High-Profile Speaker Line-Up For Plant Based World Expo Conference

Deliveroo, Sainsbury’s, Wagamama, BOSH!, and Green & Blacks will be amongst the plant-based industry pioneers that take to the stage at Plant Based World Expo Europe’s conference programme when it returns to Olympia London on 30 November and 1 December 2022.

The conference aims to help retailers, food service professionals, and investors better understand the opportunities plant-based food presents and how to capitalise on the growing demand.

Keynote Speakers

Day one’s keynote will explore how the industry exploded onto the mainstream and how its beginnings influence the future with a panel consisting of those who championed animal and dairy-free products from the early days with Co-founder of Green & Blacks, Craig Sams, CEO at Quorn Foods, Marco Bertacca, and Founder of Tofurky, Seth Tibbott.

The show’s closing keynote, delivered by the BOSH! duo Ian Theasby and Henry Firth, will provide a window into the future of the fast-moving sector. They will be joined by Director of Product & Innovation at Sainsbury’s, Claire Hughes, and CEO & Founder of Meatless Farm, Morten Toft Bech, as they analyse the 21st century consumer and the opportunities that remain to veganise all dishes, from all cultures.

Learning Garden

Visitors to the show will also have access to seminars hosted in The Learning Garden on the event floor. Here, experts will aim to provide tangible takeaways for visitors to incorporate into their businesses.

Speakers include Florence Dusseaux, Vegan Expert at Vegg2Food and Charlotte Maurer, International Sales and Business Development at V-Label International.

A panel comprising experts from ProVeg UK and pioneers Plant Based School Kitchens will consider the growing demand amongst students for more plant-based options, and how school providers can respond.

Conference Sessions

Alongside a host of open content, a ticketed conference will also take place at the show, offering curated content for retailers, foodservice professionals, and investors.

Participants include Head of Brand Development, Emily Weston, and Executive Chef, Surendra Yejju from Wagamama. They will share advice on persuading consumers to try plant-based following the brand’s commitment to a 50% plant-based menu.

A panel including Owner and Managing Director at Gauthier Soho Restaurant, Alexis Gauthier, will explore the how classic cooking can incorporate plant-based. Gauthier will share how he swapped classical French cuisine for championing redefine meat.

Head of the Vegan Category at Deliveroo, Elena Davies, will analyse the shopping habits of Gen Z and share how understanding them is key to responding to the next generation’s buying habits, while Pete Speranza, CEO at Wicked Foods, will assess the business case for investing in plant-based following significant interest in the sector, including by celebrities such as Woody Harrelson and Billie Eilish.

To view the full conference programme, or to register to attend the show, visit www.plantbasedworldexpo.com.

