Denmark’s Normal Opens First Stores In Italy

Danish retail chain Normal – known for its wide variety of everyday items, beauty products, and affordable prices – has opened its first two Italian locations.

Both stores are located in Rome, within the RomaEst and Porta di Roma shopping centres, each with a sales area of 350 square metres.

The retailer plans to open a store in the Milanofiori shopping centre, in Milan, before the summer.

The Italian launch has been made possible through an agreement with shopping centre operator Klépierre Italia.

The stores offer everything from household essentials, snacks and drinks to cosmetics and popular name-brand products, alongside exclusive brands such as Ivy Aïa, Glod and Rebond 18, at consistently low prices, ranging from €1 to €20, without relying on sales or discounts.

Normal

Normal aims to offer a unique shopping experience by stocking around 4,000 products and adding over 100 new items weekly, creating a maze-like store layout that encourages exploration, similar to its Danish peer, Flying Tiger. The continuous assortment is one of the chain’s strengths.

“Our goal is to offer customers a unique experience every time they visit one of our stores. For this reason, in addition to the permanent assortment, we continue to add new products and items, so that it is always interesting and fun for everyone to explore our stores,” explained CEO Jesper Due.

After opening its first store in 2013, in the Danish city of Silkeborg, Normal has since expanded to seven other European countries – Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands, France, Finland, Portugal and Spain – and operates around 850 stores.

The stores of the Danish chain Normal are popular among influencers and TikTokers.

Normal hopes to replicate its popularity in Italy, joining other low-cost mixed retailers already thriving there, including Flying Tiger Copenhagen (over 100 stores), Action and DM, as well as local players like Acqua & Sapone and Risparmio Casa.