Retail

Denmark’s Salling Group To Highlight European Products In Stores

By Branislav Pekic
Danish retailer Salling Group will highlight European products in its stores with a special 'black star' label on electronic price tags starting in March.

The new label, to be launched in Føtex, Netto, Bilka, and Tjæpt chains, aims to make it easier for customers to identify European goods, according to Nordisk Post.

This move comes amidst rising tensions between the US and EU, and increasing consumer interest in supporting European products. This has prompted several retailers to favour regional goods over American imports.

A Positive Identification

The company emphasised that this is a way to positively identify European goods, and not a boycott of other products, including those from the USA.

For Salling Group, this symbol will highlight products from European companies, making it easier for customers to choose them, if they prefer.

Salling Group operates over 1,400 stores across Denmark and select international markets. The group holds an estimated 30% market share in the grocery retail sector.

CEO Anders Hagh added that the company will continue to sell products from all over the world, including the US. “We do not boycott anything. We sell plenty of goods from all over the world, also from the USA, and that continues to be the case,” he added.

Purely Informational Purpose

Salling Group insists that the new product marking is purely for informational purposes, not political, to give shoppers a complete picture of their options.

“We attempt to give customers the broadest information when they are out shopping. I hope that customers feel better informed when they are shopping. The customers who seek that information can then navigate by it and shop accordingly,” added Hagh.

The company added that it's offering a service, not taking a political stance, to align with both commercial interests and consumer sentiment.

While price is still the main driver for shoppers, Salling Group's move subtly signals a shift to policymakers and global players, hinting at European resistance to US-EU trade tensions.

By adopting this system, Salling Group is consolidating its leadership position by showcasing its adaptability to economic and consumer changes. The long-term impact of this labelling on shopping habits and the market remain to be seen.

