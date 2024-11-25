52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

DIA Minority Shareholders Discuss Transparency And Reforms

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
DIA Minority Shareholders Discuss Transparency And Reforms

A coalition of minority shareholders at Spanish retail group DIA convened in Madrid to discuss strategies that the retailer needs to implement to achieve its true potential.

The meeting of minority shareholders is part of the coalition's efforts to call for urgent changes at DIA.

The coalition, united by concerns over DIA’s significant undervaluation relative to its peers and the board’s lack of transparency, seeks to promote better corporate governance at the Spanish supermarket chain.

Luís Amaral of Western Gate commented, "This meeting was a significant step forward for the coalition. We are long-term supporters of DIA and want to see this Spanish champion restored to its former glory.

"The time has come for DIA to make necessary changes to its board so that it acts responsibly and listens to all shareholders, not just the majority shareholder, LetterOne."

ADVERTISEMENT

The Meeting

The coalition discussed how the DIA's board failed to effectively communicate the company’s operational and strategic progress over the last few years and expressed frustration at being consistently ignored.

The strategies discussed at the meeting include building on the positive operational momentum currently in place and establishing a clear investor relations strategy to improve share price performance.

It also reiterated that management and the board should be properly incentivised, so that their total compensation is aligned with share price performance.

The coalition also urged for a more independent board with relevant, recent sector experience to represent the interests of all shareholders.

Amaral added, “The coalition's message is clear: it’s time for change. We, the minority shareholders at DIA, are tired of being ignored and need the board to prioritise our interests. Together, we are confident we can drive the transformation needed to unlock DIA's full potential.”

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Lidl Hungary Targets 250 Stores In Coming Years
Lidl Hungary Targets 250 Stores In Coming Years
2
Retail

Axfood Names Patrick Grabenbauer As Managing Director Of City Gross
Axfood Names Patrick Grabenbauer As Managing Director Of City Gross
3
Retail

Rapper Badchiefff Releases Song Inspired By Aldi's Own Brands
Rapper Badchiefff Releases Song Inspired By Aldi's Own Brands
4
Retail

ESM’s Retail Recap: Delhaize Belgium, Co-op UK, Asda, Lidl España
ESM&rsquo;s Retail Recap: Delhaize Belgium, Co-op UK, Asda, Lidl Espa&ntilde;a
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com