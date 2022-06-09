DIA Re-elects Stephan DuCharme As Executive Director

Spanish retail group DIA has re-elected Stephan DuCharme as executive director of the company at its General Shareholders' Meeting on 7 June in Madrid.

The company also re-elected Sergio Antonio Ferreira Dias as proprietary director and José Wahnon Levy as independent director.

The shareholders also ratified the re-election of Vicente Trius Oliva as independent director and approved the appointment of Gloria Hernández García as independent director.

Hernández García brings more than 30 years’ worth of experience in finance and will join the company's highest governing body.

She has extensive international experience in financial and risk control areas and specialises in consulting and auditing.

DIA's shareholders have agreed by a majority to amend the company's bylaws to reduce the term of office of directors to two years, the company noted.

General Shareholders' Meeting

DuCharme highlighted the progress made by the group’s transformation plan and its strategy to focus on proximity.

The company noted that it focused on three key areas to drive growth.

These include transformation of stores to a new proximity model; implementation of a new franchise model to strengthen alliance with local entrepreneurs; and the in-depth review of its own brand to offer a high-quality products that cater to the demand and needs of customers.

In 2021, DIA introduced its new proximity format in more than 1,500 outlets and implemented the new franchise model across almost its entire franchise network in Spain, Argentina and Portugal.

"We have made steady progress in defining the proximity store. This is the store with which we want to conquer the hearts of our customers. A neighborhood store, comfortable and pleasant, with a complete assortment where fresh and quality products are the protagonists," DuCharme stated.

DuCharme also highlighted the approval of DIA's first Strategic Sustainability Plan as a major milestone of 2021.

As part of this plan, the company aims to promote value creation for all stakeholders and the Board of Directors will oversee its implementation.