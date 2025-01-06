Dia Revamps Private Label, Expands Digital Channels in 2024

Dia has reported a 50% increase in comparable store sales over the past four years, the Spanish retailer has noted.

As part of its ‘Nueva Calidad Dia’ four-year project, Dia completed the revamp of its entire own-brand range, to include more than 2,400 items. Working with more than 600 local suppliers, the retailer introduced around 50 new or improved private-label products on a monthly basis.

Online Offering

The company’s online presence has also expanded, now reaching 84% of the Spanish population, or 35 million inhabitants, including key coastal areas during the summer.

Sales through the new Dia digital app, launched a year ago and already downloaded over five million times, grew by 25% in 2024.

Last year, Dia invested €150 million in promotions, providing weekly discounts on more than 200 SKUs, to the benefit of nearly six million Club Dia members, who receive personalised coupons, weekly promotions, and discounts of up to 40% on their preferred items.

Additionally, Dia’s franchise network reached a milestone of 1,500 franchises in 2024, making the company the leading food distribution franchise operator in Spain, accounting for 11% of the total 13,646 franchises in the sector.

This model has been so successful that one in three franchisees manages multiple Dia locations.

Dia Brazil

Meanwhile, Brazilian antitrust authority CADE has approved the acquisition of the Dia supermarket chain in Brazil by investment fund Arila, owned by local investor Nelson Tanure.

Tanure also holds shares in Grupo Pão de Açúcar. Consolidating operations under that brand and leveraging Dia’s valuable property assets is being mooted as a possible option for the investor.

Dia recently closed 343 of its 587 stores in Brazil, with the retailer facing increasing competition in recent years. In Brazil, Dia competes with Oxxo, a Mexican chain, and mini-markets from Carrefour and Pão de Açúcar.

This potential merger is seen as a way to create a more significant player in the Brazilian food retail market.