Dino Polska Opened 283 Stores Last Year

Polish retailer Dino Polska opened a total of 283 new stores in 2024, it said in a statement.

The retailer's network totalled 2,688 outlets as of the end of the year.

The total selling area for Dino Polska now stands at 1,061.2 thousand square meters compared to 947.9 thousand square meters a year ago, it added.

Sales Performance

While the sales figures for the full year are yet to be released, in the first three quarters of 2024, revenue at the group totalled PLN 21.5 billion (€5.05 billion) – a 13.5% increase compared to the same period in 2023.

In Q3 alone, 69 new stores were opened, while as of the end of the third quarter, the retailer's workforce totalled 47,100 employees.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Every day we focus on ensuring that the offering in Dino stores satisfies consumer needs in a convenient and comprehensive manner," Michał Krauze of Dino Polska's management board, commented in November. "At the same time, we attach a lot of attention to offering products at attractive prices. The outcome of these efforts is robust sales growth and a higher number of customer visits. This motivates us to continue the network’s rapid development."

Dino Polska has also made positive strides in integrating renewable energy into its operations. By the end of the third quarter, 93% of stores – a total of 2,386 locations across Poland – were equipped with photovoltaic installations. Additionally, three distribution centres now operate with renewable energy sources.

In the first half of last year, the company reported revenue growth of 15.1%, year on year, to PLN 13.9 billion (€3.25 million).