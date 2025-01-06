52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Dino Polska Opened 283 Stores Last Year

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Dino Polska Opened 283 Stores Last Year

Polish retailer Dino Polska opened a total of 283 new stores in 2024, it said in a statement.

The retailer's network totalled 2,688 outlets as of the end of the year.

The total selling area for Dino Polska now stands at 1,061.2 thousand square meters compared to 947.9 thousand square meters a year ago, it added.

Sales Performance

While the sales figures for the full year are yet to be released, in the first three quarters of 2024, revenue at the group totalled PLN 21.5 billion (€5.05 billion) – a 13.5% increase compared to the same period in 2023.

In Q3 alone, 69 new stores were opened, while as of the end of the third quarter, the retailer's workforce totalled 47,100 employees.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Every day we focus on ensuring that the offering in Dino stores satisfies consumer needs in a convenient and comprehensive manner," Michał Krauze of Dino Polska's management board, commented in November. "At the same time, we attach a lot of attention to offering products at attractive prices. The outcome of these efforts is robust sales growth and a higher number of customer visits. This motivates us to continue the network’s rapid development."

Dino Polska has also made positive strides in integrating renewable energy into its operations. By the end of the third quarter, 93% of stores – a total of 2,386 locations across Poland – were equipped with photovoltaic installations. Additionally, three distribution centres now operate with renewable energy sources.

In the first half of last year, the company reported revenue growth of 15.1%, year on year, to PLN 13.9 billion (€3.25 million).

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Online Holiday Sales Boosted By AI-Influenced Shopping
Online Holiday Sales Boosted By AI-Influenced Shopping
2
Retail

German Inflation Rises More Than Expected In December
German Inflation Rises More Than Expected In December
3
Retail

Dia Revamps Private Label, Expands Digital Channels in 2024
Dia Revamps Private Label, Expands Digital Channels in 2024
4
Retail

Aldi UK Reports ‘Best Ever’ Christmas Trading
Aldi UK Reports &lsquo;Best Ever&rsquo; Christmas Trading
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com